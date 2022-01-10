JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Consumer in best shape ever, but expect volatile market in 2022
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday that the underlying economy looks on pace to deliver "the best growth year" in 2022 since at least the Great Depression. However, the head of the banking giant predicted volatility in the stock market as he sees the Federal Reserve raising interest rates more than four times during the year
- Speaking to CNBC, the chief executive at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) contended that a strong consumer and high business confidence will feed strong economic growth in 2022, with continued expansion likely in 2023.
- "The consumer balance sheet has never been in better shape," he said, pointing to spending levels that were 25% higher than in the pre-COVID period. The banking leader also noted that consumers have paid down debt and have large amounts of cash sitting in checking accounts.
- However, Dimon predicted a volatile stock market during the year as investors adjust to a more hawkish Fed.
- "I think you need this kind of [economic] growth to justify the markets," he said.
- As part of his outlook for Fed policy, the JPMorgan CEO predicted more than four rate hikes in 2022, although he hopes the central bank can engineer a soft landing for the economy.
- "I'd personally be surprised if it's only four increases," Dimon said of the Fed's projected interest rate hikes for the year. "I think that four ... is a very, very little amount and very, very easy for the economy to absorb."
- "If we're lucky, they can engineer a slowdown and you'll see inflation coming down ... and we'll have what they call a 'soft landing,'" he added, although he warned that getting to that point will be "a little bit like threading a needle."
- Even if the Fed is forced to raise rates faster than the market currently expects, Dimon argued that a central bank-induced recession doesn't have to create a significant long-term speed bump.
- He contended that historically speaking, such recessions often last a matter of months, with the economy quickly adjusting to higher interest rates.
