Libya oil production to resume - adding ~500kb/d to global supplies
Jan. 10, 2022 2:09 PM ETREPYY, OMVKY, XLE, CO1:COM, USO, TTEBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Two outages have plagued the OPEC+ member of late 1) militants stopped production at two of Libya's largest oil fields in mid-December, shutting in ~300kb/d of production 2) pipeline maintenance early this year shut in ~200kb/d of production; both outages are over and ~500kb/d of production is being added to the market (NYSEARCA:USO) (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
- As reported last month, Libya declared force majeure on 300kb/d of production from the giant Sharara field (OTCPK:OMVKY) (NYSE:TTE) (OTCQX:REPYY), as well as the El Feel field; it was announced today that production is resuming.
- As reported last Friday, pipeline maintenance went according to plan earlier this year, and the 200kb/d offline as a result of maintenance has begun to return to the market.
- Although "the OPEC 10" countries bound by existing supply quotas are struggling to hit targets, news today from Iran and now Libya indicate the broader group may see production accelerate in January.