  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR), which agreed in November to a sale to Durational Capital for $6.90/share, fell 7% after a new short report questioned the buyer's financing for a deal and if the purchase price could potentially be lowered.
  • Raper Capital in a new report claims claims that Durational Capital has little experience in deal making and that due to Casper Sleep's current business prospects there's a good argument to be made that the deal should be recut "significantly."
  • The report claims that Durational doesn't have the required capital to close a transaction and is relying on equity commitments from LPs "who may well baulk at taking on a highly distressed business at an irrationally high price."
  • Raper sees the potential for Casper Sleep shares to fall >70% in a deal break in the next month and a recut would likely result in a >40% downside from its share price.
  • Casper Sleep and Durational didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • Recall November, Casper Sleep EPS misses by $0.14, beats on revenue, to be acquired by Durational Capital for $6.90/share.
