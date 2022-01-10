Casper Sleep drops after new short report questions Durational deal, financing
Jan. 10, 2022
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR), which agreed in November to a sale to Durational Capital for $6.90/share, fell 7% after a new short report questioned the buyer's financing for a deal and if the purchase price could potentially be lowered.
- Raper Capital in a new report claims claims that Durational Capital has little experience in deal making and that due to Casper Sleep's current business prospects there's a good argument to be made that the deal should be recut "significantly."
- The report claims that Durational doesn't have the required capital to close a transaction and is relying on equity commitments from LPs "who may well baulk at taking on a highly distressed business at an irrationally high price."
- Raper sees the potential for Casper Sleep shares to fall >70% in a deal break in the next month and a recut would likely result in a >40% downside from its share price.
- Casper Sleep and Durational didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
