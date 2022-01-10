Blueprint Medicines expects FY21 revenue at high end of $170M-$180M guidance range
Jan. 10, 2022 2:16 PM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Blueprint Medicines (BPMC -4.6%) shares have slumped after the company provided preliminary financial results for Q4 and full year 2021.
- The precision therapy company expects FY21 revenues, including collaboration revenues, to be at the higher-end of previous guidance of $170-$180M. Consensus revenue estimates for the year is $172.26M.
- Global product revenues for AYVAKIT, a treatment for adults with advanced systemic mastocytosis, were approximately $20M (~+230% Y/Y) in Q4 and $52.9M (+150% Y/Y) in FY21. The results were driven by strong initial U.S. demand in advanced systemic mastocytosis.
- The firm expects existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, together with anticipated future product revenues, to provide sufficient capital to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile.
- In addition to the financial update, Blueprint Medicines outlined key strategies and goals for 2022. It expects to report topline data from the registration-enabling Part 2 of the PIONEER trial of AYVAKIT in non-advanced SM in mid-2022; initiate clinical trials of BLU-451 (formerly LNG-451) in EGFR exon 20 insertion positive lung cancer and BLU-222 in cyclin E aberrant cancers in Q122; and present initial SYMPHONY trial data for BLU-945 in EGFR-driven lung cancer in 1H22.
- Additionally, the company has initiated HARMONY trial of BLU-701 in EGFR-driven lung cancer, with initial data expected in 2H22.