Lucid Group is one of the few EV stocks showing a gain

Jan. 10, 2022 2:23 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is one of the few electric vehicle stocks in positive territory on the day with a gain of 0.54%.
  • Shares of LCID could be receiving a little bit of a boost from Morgan Stanley indicating that concerns over the upcoming shareholder lockup expiration may be overstated. Analyst Adam Jonas thinks the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is unlikely to sell any stock in the near future.
  • Lucid Group (LCID) trades at $42.20 vs. the post-SPAC range of $10.03 to $64.86. The 100-day moving average is $32.92.
  • Seeking Alpha author On the Pulse is still positive on LCID, saying the EV startup has the most competitive electric vehicle offering in the market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.