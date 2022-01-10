Lucid Group is one of the few EV stocks showing a gain
Jan. 10, 2022 2:23 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is one of the few electric vehicle stocks in positive territory on the day with a gain of 0.54%.
- Shares of LCID could be receiving a little bit of a boost from Morgan Stanley indicating that concerns over the upcoming shareholder lockup expiration may be overstated. Analyst Adam Jonas thinks the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is unlikely to sell any stock in the near future.
- Lucid Group (LCID) trades at $42.20 vs. the post-SPAC range of $10.03 to $64.86. The 100-day moving average is $32.92.
- Seeking Alpha author On the Pulse is still positive on LCID, saying the EV startup has the most competitive electric vehicle offering in the market.