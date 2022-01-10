After deal, Zynga's best day coincides with rough Take-Two outing; Analysts weigh offer prospects
- Zynga stock (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is pulling its best day ever, now up 42.1% in the wake of news that Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO -14.7%) has a $12.7 billion deal to acquire the mobile game maker.
- The deal has an enterprise value of $12.7 billion, but the cash/stock offer sets up a straight deal price of just over $11 billion.
- And while that's a 64% premium over Zynga's last close, it's basically near even with Zynga's price from last August - before it got hit hard in an earnings report reflecting the harsh effects of Apple's iOS 14 privacy changes on business.
- That suggests Zynga may realize that its own Apple situation may not be improving anytime soon, WSJ notes: Zynga's last report projected net bookings growth of just 2% in Q4, its worst in five years.
- Part of the optimism on Zynga's side - if not Take-Two, whose stock is making its worst one-day drop since 2009 and is now at the lowest point since June 2020 - is the prospect of another offer coming in, given that there's a 45-day go-shop period alongside the fact that Zynga didn't engage in a sales process for a deal.
- Jefferies says there's "tremendous value in Zynga and wouldn't be surprised if there are over-the-top bids." As for a combined Take-Two/Zynga, the firm paid most attention to a change in management's tone, toward focusing on mobile for core franchises using Zynga's expertise. A surprising guide to 14% compound annual growth in net bookings adds confidence that there are "substantial titles" in the core pipeline ready for release. It has a Buy rating on both stocks, with a $164.60 target on TTWO and an $11 target on Zynga.
- Truist Securities expects there could be some interest in Zynga from large integrated ad-network publishers, but ultimately expects Take-Two's deal to go through, with three benefits: Take-Two gets faster in bringing its IP to mobile; Zynga's Chartboost ad network gets increased scale; and Zynga gets leadership of the combined mobile organization.
- On that mobile point, Wedbush's Michael Pachter had praise for Take-Two, noting that the deal transforms Take-Two's business from "10% mobile to over 50%, giving it outstanding growth prospects in the future." With a $12 target on Zynga, he says getting it for under $10 means a "bargain."
- Related stocks are on the move alongside the big deal today. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is up 9% to its highest point in a month. Take-Two peer Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) is up 3.8%, though other key publishers are down: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) -1.7%; Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) -2%. AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is up 1.7% against a tough market today, and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is 2% higher.
- In an interview, Take-Two chief Strauss Zelnick wasn't swayed by his company's investor reaction, noting "the math is the math."