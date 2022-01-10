National Fuel Gas rated Sell equivalent at BofA as diversity limits upside

Jan. 10, 2022 2:27 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Natural gas flame

straga/iStock via Getty Images

  • National Fuel Gas (NFG -3.2%) tumbles from its highest levels in a year as Bank of America reinstates its Underperform rating and $66 price target, reflecting limited upside potential and relative preference for higher-beta oil names given a more constructive outlook vs. U.S. natural gas.
  • BofA's John Abbott says most of National Fuel Gas' Appalachia E&P assets are located in less prospective parts of the Marcellus/Utica plays, and the company's gas utility business in New York and Pennsylvania is burdened with minimal growth opportunities and a challenging regulatory environment.
  • Also, the company's estimated 5%-9% free cash flow yield during 2022-24 looks low compared with a sector average yield of 13%-16%, according to Abbott.
  • "NFG does not have a direct equity peer," given its diversified structure, but Abbott views this as a relative disadvantage since less than half of its EBITDA is related to the upstream segment, "with the regulated portion a drag on relative performance."
  • But Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha sees National Fuel Gas as a "dividend king to help you sleep well at night."
