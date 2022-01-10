Ultragenyx reports prelim 2021 revenue for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories, Dojolvi
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE -3.1%) has provided prelim 2021 revenue figures and 2022 revenue guidance for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories and Dojolvi.
- For the year ended December 31, 2021, Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories were around $191M-$193M, above the $180M-$190M guidance range issued at the beginning of 2021.
- For 2022, Crysvita revenue in the Ultragenyx territories is estimated to be between $250M and $260M, representing 33% Y/Y growth at the mid-point of the guidance.
- Dojolvi revenue for year is ~$38M-$40M. For 2022, Dojolvi revenue is estimated to be between $55M and $65M , representing 60% Y/Y growth at the mid-point of the guidance in the second year of launch.
- As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments were ~$1B.
- CEO update: "We are seeing strong growth for Crysvita multiple years out from launch and expect similar progress for Dojolvi heading into year two. 2022 will be a year of execution and momentum for us, both on the commercial side as we gear up for the launch of Evkeeza in Europe and other key ex-US geographies, and on the clinical side as we progress our large and late-stage pipeline that includes four pivotal programs."
- Last week, Ultragenyx, Regeneron signed a deal to commercialize Evkeeza outside U.S.