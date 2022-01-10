MiMedx sees 2022 annual revenue growth of 11%-14%, outlines key strategic milestones for 2022

Jan. 10, 2022 2:41 PM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MiMedx Group (MDXG -4.6%) expects strong, double-digit growth in 2022 to be driven by treatment transformation, including advancement into the Surgical Recovery market, global expansion with the launch of EPIFIX® in Japan anticipated for mid-2022 as a near-term catalyst, and portfolio innovation across its multimodal placental tissue platform.
  • MIMEDX primed to commence pivotal phase 3 clinical study program of micronized dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (mdHACM) in Knee Osteoarthritis, targeting potential late-2026 commercial launch.
  • Launch two new, organic products in the U.S.: AMNIOEFFECT™ and Placental Collagen Matrix, facilitating expansion into additional areas of significant unmet clinical need.
  • 2022 Outlook: Annual revenue growth of 11% to 14% in the Co.’s continuing portfolio of products, 2022 growth rates to be lowest Q1 mid-single digit percent growth, increasing thereafter, 2Q22: high-single digit percent growth, 3Q22: mid- to high-teens percent growth, 4Q22: high-teens to twenty percent growth, R&D spend increasing from $17M to $22M, Gross margins slightly lower due to competitive dynamics and product mix.
