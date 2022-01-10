Dell shares hit all-time high as Bernstein raises rating and price target
Jan. 10, 2022 2:45 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)VMWBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares rose 3% to reach an all-time high Monday, as Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi raised his rating and price target on the PC and computing leader.
- Sacconaghi lifted his rating on Dell (DELL) to outperform from market perform, and also bumped his price target on the company's stock to $72 a share from $63. Among the reasons Sacconaghi gave for his upbeat views are the company is sitting on a six-week-long backlog of PC orders and commercial and consumer business lines. "We also believe that Dell's storage business should benefit from an elevated backlog and a mainframe [purchasing] cycle," Sacconaghi wrote, in a research note.
- Reaction to Sacconaghi's upgrade was strong enough to send Dell's (DELL) shares to an all-time high of $59.92.
- Last month, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani cut his rating on Dell (DELL) to in-line from outperform on the grounds that he saw limited potential for growth following Dell's (DELL) spinoff of VMWare (NYSE:VMW).