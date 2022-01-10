Chinese New Year in Macau is likely to be hampered by COVID restrictions again

Buildings in Macau, China

holgs/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • COVID remains a major obstacle in Macau with new cases on the Mainland and the crucial Guangdong region once again threatening to push out the recovery timeline.
  • Jefferies says it expects the delay of the long-awaited China-Hong Kong border reopening and any further travel restrictions to set a disappointing context for the Chinese New Year, which starts on February 1. "Given the lack of visibility into the near-to-medium-term recovery, we continue to prefer U.S. stocks," reiterates analyst David Katz.
  • Macau casino stocks: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -5.7%), Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).
  • Earlier today, Bank of America cut its rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS -4.4%) due largely to the zero-tolerance COVID policy in China.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.