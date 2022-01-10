RAPT crashes ahead of presentation at J.P. Morgan Conference

Jan. 10, 2022

  • RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT -17.9%) has recorded its biggest intraday loss since November 2020 on below-average volume as the clinical-stage biotech prepares for a presentation at a major healthcare event tomorrow.
  • Last week, RAPT (NASDAQ:RAPT) announced that its President and CEO, Brian Wong, was scheduled to make a presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday.
  • In November, the company announced its plans to report data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for the experimental cancer therapy FLX475 at a medical meeting in 2022.
  • RAPT (RAPT), an immunology-based biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, has added ~84.3% in value over the past 12 months outperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.
  • The company has exceeded revenue forecasts for six consecutive quarters, and Wall Street is exceedingly Bullish on its prospects.
