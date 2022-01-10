Clean Harbors upgraded at Raymond James after sharp pullback
Jan. 10, 2022 2:58 PM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)CWST, WCN, GFL, RSG, WM, ECOLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clean Harbors (CLH +2.9%) rallies after Raymond James raises its recommendation to Strong Buy from Outperform with a $125 price target, up from $120, saying it is "perplexed" by the stock's nearly 20% pullback from recent highs despite a strong Q3 beat and raise.
- The firm sees "a bevy of catalysts" heading into 2022, including a record backlog that should smooth out any COVID-19 bumps, a host of benefits from the $1.25B Hydrochem acquisition, and the "feathering in" of the recently announced 3M contract that represents the company's largest-ever single contract win.
- Despite "clearly better execution of late," including meeting or beating EBITDA expectations for the past 16 quarters, Clean Harbors' underperformance has driven shares "to be as cheap to the S&P 500 as it has been in the past 10 years," Ray Jay's Patrick Tyler Brown writes.
- The firm sees relative strength continuing throughout the waste market, reiterating its Strong Buy rating for Casella Waste Systems (CWST -1.9%) and Waste Connections (WCN -2.1%), with Outperform ratings for GFL Environmental (GFL -2.5%), Republic Services (RSG -2.1%) and Waste Management (WM -1.5%); U.S. Ecology (ECOL -0.5%) merits only a Market Perform rating.
- But saying the stock trades at a significant premium to its historical valuation range, Goldman Sachs recently slapped Clean Harbors with a Sell rating.