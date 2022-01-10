Pixelworks plunges as fallout from CFO resignation continues

  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) plunged on Monday, just days after the company announced that its Chief Financial Officer would resign.
  • Late on Friday, San Jose-based Pixelworks (PXLW), which makes semiconductors, said that Elias Nader tendered his resignation as CFO on January 3, however he will remain employed as an adviser until Jan. 31, 2022.
  • Pixelworks (PXLW) shares were down more than 17% to $3.38 on more than 3.3 million shares. However, over the past year, shares have climbed more than 7%.
  • Effective January 7, Haley Aman was appointed as the new CFO. Prior to becoming CFO, Ms. Aman was Pixelwork's (PXLW) Vice President of Finance, a role she had served in since April 2021. Aman also held roles as the company's Corporate Controller since January 2013, and as Assistant Controller since January 2011.
  • Separately on Monday, Pixelworks said that it would present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, with Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, scheduled to speak on January 12, 2022.
  • In November, Pixelworks reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates.
