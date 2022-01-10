Viper Networks starts cryptocurrency mining under EcoTech
Jan. 10, 2022 3:03 PM ETViper Networks, Inc. (VPER)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Viper Networks (OTCPK:VPER) announces the launch of its cryptocurrency mining operation with aim to increase energy efficiency as part of its recent acquisition of EcoTech Solutions.
- The company notes it is set to use advanced technologies of solid-state cooling and renewable energy power generation in Bitcoin/Ethereum mining operations, which will reduce heat emissions and overall energy consumption for blockchain mining.
- The move is to improve efficiency by lowering the cost of the mining operation by at least 50%, report.
- "These new capabilities allow us to exploit the massive growth opportunities in the crypto space. EcoTech is our first initiative to significantly expand our new technologies and product line into our Smart City projects which incurred some delays due to the pandemic and current supply chain conditions," says Viper Networks’ President Farid Shouekani.
- Press Release