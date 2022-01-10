Algonquin Power & Utilities mulls subordinated debt offerings in US, Canada
Jan. 10, 2022 3:10 PM ETAQN, AEPBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN -1.5%) said it is considering an underwritten public offering in the U.S. of U.S. dollar denominated fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes series 2022-B due 2082.
- It is also mulling an underwritten public offering in Canada of Canadian dollar denominated fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes series 2022-A due 2082.
Net proceeds are expected to be used to reduce amounts outstanding under existing credit facilities, and partially finance its acquisition of Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky TransCo.
- The completion of the offerings is not contingent on the success of any other offering.
