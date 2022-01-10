Bill Miller's bitcoin investments reach 50% of his net worth
Jan. 10, 2022 3:10 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)SDIG, MSTRBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Half of Billionaire investor Bill Miller's personal net worth is tied with bitcoin-related (BTC-USD) investments, he told WealthTrack in an interview on Friday.
- He reveals that he started buying the world's largest digital token at around $200 per token in 2014, and stopped for some time until he only recently started buying the dips.
- Of course, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is now trading above $40K, though down from its all-time high of $69.4K in mid-November.
- Some of Miller's BTC investments are in publicly traded bitcoin-related firms, including BTC miner Stronghold Digital (SDIG -10.8%) and BTC hodlr MicroStrategy (MSTR -2.8%). Both MSTR -23% and SDIG -33% plunge in the past month as bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to fade.
- Despite his heavily concentrated position, Miller says investors should allocate 1% of their liquid net worth in bitcoin because "even if it goes to zero, which I think is highly improbable, but of course possible, you can always afford to lose 1%."
