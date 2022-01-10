Bill Miller's bitcoin investments reach 50% of his net worth

Jan. 10, 2022 3:10 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)SDIG, MSTRBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor41 Comments

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Half of Billionaire investor Bill Miller's personal net worth is tied with bitcoin-related (BTC-USD) investments, he told WealthTrack in an interview on Friday.
  • He reveals that he started buying the world's largest digital token at around $200 per token in 2014, and stopped for some time until he only recently started buying the dips.
  • Of course, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is now trading above $40K, though down from its all-time high of $69.4K in mid-November.
  • Some of Miller's BTC investments are in publicly traded bitcoin-related firms, including BTC miner Stronghold Digital (SDIG -10.8%) and BTC hodlr MicroStrategy (MSTR -2.8%). Both MSTR -23% and SDIG -33% plunge in the past month as bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to fade.
  • Despite his heavily concentrated position, Miller says investors should allocate 1% of their liquid net worth in bitcoin because "even if it goes to zero, which I think is highly improbable, but of course possible, you can always afford to lose 1%."
  • Previously, (Oct. 11, 2021) Bill Miller likened bitcoin to digital gold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.