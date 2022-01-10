WarnerMedia, Comcast renew deal for channel carriage, adding CNN streaming
- WarnerMedia (T +0.8%) and Comcast Cable (CMCSA +0.5%) have a multi-year renewal of content carriage rights, ensuring WarnerMedia's cable networks stay available on Comcast systems.
- That includes such channels as TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, truTV, HLN and CNN En Español, as well as on-demand and "TV Everywhere" content for Xfinity TV customers.
- As with many other carriage renewals these days, the new deal adds some digital aspects. It's the first distribution agreement for streaming subscription service CNN+, headed for a launch this quarter and to Comcast customers later in the year.
- CNN+ will offer "original, live, on demand and interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels," the companies say.
- At launch, CNN+ will feature 8-10 hours of live daily programming.
- WarnerMedia also reportedly has renewed its carriage deal with Altice USA (ATUS -0.6%), though THR notes that deal doesn't cover CNN+.
- CNN+ is hiring up: It's just added long-time NPR host Audie Cornish, and last month came news that Fox News was losing Chris Wallace to the new enterprise.