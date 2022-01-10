G Medical nears a four-month high after partnership to supply COVID-19 tests
Jan. 10, 2022 3:31 PM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- G Medical Innovations (GMVD +21.1%) shares have approached the highest level since September 2021 after the company announced that one of its divisions has partnered with Pittsburgh, PA-based McDade Products to manufacture "several" millions of COVID-19 tests.
- In line with its deal with G Medical Tests and Services, McDade is now accepting orders to supply FDA-approved co-branded COVID-19 PCR collection test kits for retailers for sale at a retail price of $9.99 by the end of this month.
- G Medical (NASDAQ:GMVD) has secured the first order for 4M test kits to sell the units wholesale for $3.25 each, with a total gross profit of $7M.
- G Medical (GMVD) operates two CLIA-certified labs and six testing centers in California. Its labs can process up to 24K COVID tests per hour.
- In December, the G Medical (GMVD) surged after announcing plans to launch as many as 25 COVID-19 testing centers in California in the current quarter.