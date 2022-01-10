Veolia names Brachlianoff as new CEO, Frerot remains Chairman

Jan. 10, 2022 3:31 PM ETVeolia Environnement S.A. (VEOEY)VEOEFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Heavy industrial waste bin owned by Veolia Environmental

Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY -3.1%) says it is separating the CEO and chairman functions, maintaining Antoine Frérot as its Chairman while naming current COO Estelle Brachlianoff to succeed Frérot as CEO starting in July.
  • Frérot had expressed his wish to step down as CEO, a position he has held since 2009, when his current term of office expires.
  • Brachlianoff joined Veolia nearly 20 years ago and was appointed COO in 2018.
  • Also, Veolia says it will own 551.45M Suez shares, or 86.2% of the share capital and voting rights, following provisional results of Veolia's tender offer for Suez shares.
  • The European Union approved Veolia's proposed acquisition of Suez last month, ending a long-running and bitter takeover battle between the two French companies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.