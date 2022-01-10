Veolia names Brachlianoff as new CEO, Frerot remains Chairman
Jan. 10, 2022 3:31 PM ETVeolia Environnement S.A. (VEOEY)VEOEFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY -3.1%) says it is separating the CEO and chairman functions, maintaining Antoine Frérot as its Chairman while naming current COO Estelle Brachlianoff to succeed Frérot as CEO starting in July.
- Frérot had expressed his wish to step down as CEO, a position he has held since 2009, when his current term of office expires.
- Brachlianoff joined Veolia nearly 20 years ago and was appointed COO in 2018.
- Also, Veolia says it will own 551.45M Suez shares, or 86.2% of the share capital and voting rights, following provisional results of Veolia's tender offer for Suez shares.
- The European Union approved Veolia's proposed acquisition of Suez last month, ending a long-running and bitter takeover battle between the two French companies.