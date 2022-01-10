Bone Biologics unexpectedly spikes 50% after presentation at Wainwright health conference
Jan. 10, 2022 3:36 PM ETBone Biologics Corp (BBLG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Microcap Bone Biologics Corp. (OTCPK:BBLG +51.3%) is soaring today after the company presented at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.
- Bone Biologics is medical device company focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein.
- Its NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.
- The presentation by CEO Jeffrey Frelick did not include any surprises or major catalysts.
- Trading was halted briefly three times this morning.
- Average daily volume is 564,473 shares. As of 332p ET, volume was ~65.7M.
- The company reported Q3 2021 earnings back in November.