Bone Biologics unexpectedly spikes 50% after presentation at Wainwright health conference

Jan. 10, 2022

  • Microcap Bone Biologics Corp. (OTCPK:BBLG +51.3%) is soaring today after the company presented at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.
  • Bone Biologics is medical device company focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein.
  • Its NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.
  • The presentation by CEO Jeffrey Frelick did not include any surprises or major catalysts.
  • Trading was halted briefly three times this morning.
  • Average daily volume is 564,473 shares. As of 332p ET, volume was ~65.7M.
  • The company reported Q3 2021 earnings back in November.
