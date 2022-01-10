Solo Brands is singled out by JPMorgan after ICR for having more than 80% upside
- JPMorgan reiterates a Buy rating on Solo Brands (DTC +0.8%) and sets a December 2022 price target to $27 after taking in the retailer's ICR presentation and guidance update."
- Analyst Christopher Horvers on DTC: "Overall, following its 3Q upside in early December, the sizable 4Q beat provides further support to our thesis and Overweight rating. Recall, our rating is based on: (1) strong Solo brand momentum and near-term upside drivers; (2) structural advantages from being 84% direct to consumer; and (3) long-term optionality on platform synergies, product innovation, marketing and supply chain efficiencies, international expansion, acquisitions, and margin forecasts."
- Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) is noted to still be opportunistic and focused on other founder-led, profitable outdoor lifestyle brands with innovative products.
- The price target on DTC reflects a de-rating of market multiples on higher rates. The PT continues to be based on key valuation comparables and said to be equivalent to 14X the 2023 EV/EBITDA estimate.
