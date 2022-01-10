Talos Energy downgraded at BMO - upside capped by hedges

Jan. 10, 2022 3:39 PM ETAR, TALOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments

Offshore construction platform for production oil and gas. Oil and gas industry and hard work. Production platform and operation process by manual and auto function from control room.

curraheeshutter/iStock via Getty Images

  • BMO's Phil Jungwirth downgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to hold, as poorly timed hedges reduce the Company's pace of de-levering, and cut into the "return of capital" story in 2022, where Jungwirth sees more upside at recently upgraded Antero (NYSE:AR).
  • Despite the Company's oily mix, Mr. Jungwirth sees it delivering a 13% free cash flow yield this year, relative to smid-cap peers in the 20%+ range; weaker production and hedges drive the relative weakness.
  • Talos does have significant exploration upside; however, beyond Puma West, the catalysts are long dated.
  • This is perhaps a bold call, given most analysts see Talos as a buy into 2022.
