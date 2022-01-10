Talos Energy downgraded at BMO - upside capped by hedges
Jan. 10, 2022 3:39 PM ETAR, TALOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BMO's Phil Jungwirth downgrades Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to hold, as poorly timed hedges reduce the Company's pace of de-levering, and cut into the "return of capital" story in 2022, where Jungwirth sees more upside at recently upgraded Antero (NYSE:AR).
- Despite the Company's oily mix, Mr. Jungwirth sees it delivering a 13% free cash flow yield this year, relative to smid-cap peers in the 20%+ range; weaker production and hedges drive the relative weakness.
- Talos does have significant exploration upside; however, beyond Puma West, the catalysts are long dated.
- This is perhaps a bold call, given most analysts see Talos as a buy into 2022.