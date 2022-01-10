HIVE Blockchain bitcoin production gains in December despite rising network difficulty

Gold Ethereum coin (ETH) and gold Bitcoin coin <span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>(NYSEARCA:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BTC' title='ClearShares Piton Intdt Fxd Inc ETF'>BTC</a>)</span> with a graph chart. Trading on the cryptocurrency exchange. Cryptocurrency Stock Market Concept.

Phira Phonruewiangphing/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) produces 245 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in December compared with 218 in November, taking the company's total holdings to 1,813 BTC.
  • The company's 1.7 exahash of BTC mining capacity also rises from 1.31 EH in the previous period. HIVE "continued its strong momentum in expanding Bitcoin hashing power even as the network difficulty rose," said HIVE Blockchain Chairman and CEO Frank Holmes.
  • The Bitcoin network difficulty rose as much as 10%, and the Ether network difficulty also gained approximately 2% in December.
  • On the other hand, its ethereum (ETH-USD) production of 2,178 declines from 2,334 in the prior month. But 4.45 terahash of ETH mining capacity increases from 4.36 in November.
  • Meanwhile, shares of HIVE slip 1.1% intra-day.
  • Previously, (Dec. 22, 2021) HIVE Blockchain mined nearly 6.3K ether and 600 BTC in Q3.
