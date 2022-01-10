Out from Iger's shadow, Disney chief Chapek lays out strategic focus
Jan. 10, 2022
- Walt Disney (DIS -1.1%) CEO Bob Chapek's New Year's memo to staff lays out three "pillars" for employees to mark as strategic priorities - a timely emphasis as former CEO Bob Iger officially exited the company Dec. 31.
- Chapek has had the CEO role for nearly two years, but Iger staying on as executive chairman and consultant had led to some confusion about ultimate decision makers at the Mouse House.
- Now Chapek is emphasizing three strategic goals for the year: "storytelling excellence," "innovation" and "relentless focus on our audience."
- The company's weathering heavy social disruption, and “It’s ironic that this disruption is happening as we prepare to celebrate our company’s 100th anniversary," Chapek writes. The strategic focus will "set the stage for our second century, and ensure Disney’s next 100 years are as successful as our first."
- To boost storytelling, he's establishing a standing monthly meeting with senior creative leaders to "encourage collaboration, sharing of best practices, and stimulate cross-studio ideation."
- On innovation, he says the inventiveness that the company has exhibited since Mickey Mouse's debut in Steamboat Willie has to continue, particularly if it enhances "what many call our 'franchise ecosystem.' "
- As for the audience, "Right now, their behavior tells us and our industry that the way they want to experience entertainment is changing — and changing fast thanks to technology and the pandemic. We must evolve with our audience, not work against them."
- Disney is a new "top of the crop" highest-conviction idea for Credit Suisse.