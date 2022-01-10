Generac raised to Buy at UBS as long-term residential storage winner

Jan. 10, 2022 3:57 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Americans Turn To Home Generators As Large Parts Of Nation Experience Freezing Temperatures

George Frey/Getty Images News

  • Generac (GNRC +2.2%) bounces off seven-month lows after UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $480 price target, seeing the company as well positioned to take share in the behind-the-meter battery storage market.
  • UBS analyst Jon Windham believes Generac's "diverse product suite, dominant position in the home energy backup power market, and established national installer network makes [the company] a key player in BTM battery storage, particularly as incentive structures shift to benefit standalone battery installations."
  • Generac shares have slumped 38% since an all-time high reached on November 1, but Windham sees the company as a long-term winner in the residential home energy resiliency market and now sees an attractive entry point for investors.
  • Generac's "new clean energy business will result in valuation multiplier expansions leading to significant upside for its shares," Alpine Capital writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
