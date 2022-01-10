SQI Diagnostics to acquire Precision Biomonitoring's human diagnostic testing business for $6.8M
Jan. 10, 2022 3:59 PM ETSQIDFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SQI Diagnostics (OTCQB:SQIDF), through unit SQI Diagnostics Systems, will acquire substantially all assets underlying Precision Biomonitoring's (NYSE:PBI) human diagnostic COVID-19 PCR testing business and its TripleLock molecular diagnostic testing technology for $6.8M.
The deal amount consists of ~$6.2M in cash and ~4.2M shares at a deemed price of $0.163/share with a value of $680K.
- SQI will acquire exclusive Canadian distribution of Biomeme's mobile SARS-CoV-2 real-time RT-PCR Test products and Rapid Mobile Testing devices.
On the closing date, SQI will also acquire certain remaining inventory from PBI.
SQI expects to complete a financing to satisfy the cash portion of the deal amount and the acquisition of certain inventory.
- The deal is expected to be immediately beneficial to SQI with the acquisition of positive net cash flows of the business with effect from Jan. 10.
- Certain PBI employees will likely join SQI concurrently with the closing of the deal.
- The transaction is expected to close on or before Feb. 14.