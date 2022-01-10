10x Genomics sounds caution on COVID-19 headwinds and supply chain issues

Jan. 10, 2022 3:59 PM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)TXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • 10x Genomics (TXG -0.1%) turned lower in afternoon trading after the company’s management highlighted COVID-19 impact and supply chain issues.
  • At the ongoing 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Pleasanton, California-based life sciences company, flagged COVID-related headwinds to business in December. It attributed the impact to reduced activity in northeast regions, especially among academic customers.
  • In terms of supply constraints, 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) has observed the impact on logistics providers after a significant drop in shipping capacity over the past week.
  • The company expects to deliver technical access to Xenium in 2022 ahead of commercial availability in 2023. Meanwhile, Visium CytAssist, a benchtop device designed to handle preparations of tissue sections before their analysis, is expected this year.
  • Read: In November, 10x Genomics (TXG) beats expectations with its Q3 2021 financials.
