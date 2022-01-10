Allegro MicroSystems hires new CFO

Jan. 10, 2022 4:06 PM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) has appointed Derek D'Antilio as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
  • D'Antilio joined the Allegro management team on January 10, 2022, succeeding Paul Walsh, current SVP, CFO and Treasurer, who is retiring. Walsh has agreed to remain in an advisory capacity until February 4, 2022, to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities.
  • Prior to joining Allegro, D'Antilio served as CFO of a Summit Partners Portfolio Company. He also held the CFO position at IDEX Biometrics from Feb 2019 to March 2021.
  • In the new role, D'Antilio will oversee Allegro's global finance team.
