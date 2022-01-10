Medtronic gets regulatory nod for sale of Micra AV Transcatheter Pacing System in Japan
Jan. 10, 2022 4:06 PM ETMDTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) gets approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for the sale and reimbursement of the Micra AV Transcatheter Pacing System (NYSEARCA:TPS).
- The company will launch the product this month.
- This approval expands the number of patients in Japan who are eligible to receive the Micra TPS, the world's smallest pacemaker.
- The Micra AV is indicated for the treatment of patients with AV block.
- The approval is based on data from the MARVEL 2 study, which evaluated the safety and effectiveness of accelerometer-based atrial sensing algorithms.