NeuBase Therapeutics names Phathom's Todd Branning as new CFO

Jan. 10, 2022 4:10 PM ETNeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) appoints Todd P. Branning as the company's new chief financial officer.
  • Prior to joining NeuBase, Branning served as CFO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and has previously served as Senior Vice President, CFO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and of the global generic medicines division at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA).
  • "Thus, I am delighted to welcome Todd to the executive team as we begin our next phase of growth with the filing of our first INDs and scaling our therapeutic pipeline," says Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Chairman of NeuBase.
  • Earlier, NeuBase Therapeutics reports FY results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.