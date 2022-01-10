NeuBase Therapeutics names Phathom's Todd Branning as new CFO
Jan. 10, 2022 4:10 PM ETNeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) appoints Todd P. Branning as the company's new chief financial officer.
- Prior to joining NeuBase, Branning served as CFO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and has previously served as Senior Vice President, CFO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and of the global generic medicines division at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA).
- "Thus, I am delighted to welcome Todd to the executive team as we begin our next phase of growth with the filing of our first INDs and scaling our therapeutic pipeline," says Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Founder, CEO and Chairman of NeuBase.
- Earlier, NeuBase Therapeutics reports FY results