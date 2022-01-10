STRATA Skin Sciences to acquire assets related to Theravant's acne treatment

Jan. 10, 2022 4:11 PM ETSSKNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) will acquire assets related to Theravant's TheraClear System, which marks SSKN's expansion into the acne treatment market.
  • STRATA will acquire substantially all assets, owned or controlled by Theravant, relating to its acne treatment for an upfront payment of approx. $1M, comprised of $500K in cash and $500K in common stock.
  • The deal also includes certain milestone-based payments.
  • "The acquisition of the TheraClear System provides STRATA with a safe and effective technology to complement and/or replace prescription drugs and topical creams,” said Robert Moccia, CEO, STRATA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.