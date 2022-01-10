STRATA Skin Sciences to acquire assets related to Theravant's acne treatment
Jan. 10, 2022 4:11 PM ETSSKNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) will acquire assets related to Theravant's TheraClear System, which marks SSKN's expansion into the acne treatment market.
- STRATA will acquire substantially all assets, owned or controlled by Theravant, relating to its acne treatment for an upfront payment of approx. $1M, comprised of $500K in cash and $500K in common stock.
- The deal also includes certain milestone-based payments.
- "The acquisition of the TheraClear System provides STRATA with a safe and effective technology to complement and/or replace prescription drugs and topical creams,” said Robert Moccia, CEO, STRATA.