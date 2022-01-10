Illumina sees Q4 preliminary revenue of ~$1.19B

Jan. 10, 2022 4:14 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • At J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference, Illumina reported Q4 preliminary revenue of ~$1.19B (consensus: $1.10B). That represents a year-over-growth of 25%.
  • Prelim FY21 revenue were ~$4.517B (+39% Y/Y); consensus: $4.42B.
  • For FY22, non-GAAP EPS is estimated to be in the range of $4.00-$4.20 (consensus: $4.02) and revenue is expected between $5.15B and $5.24B (consensus: $4.92B).
  • Illumina generated Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $1.11B in Q3.
  • Last week, Illumina received ratings upgrade by Bank of America on balanced 2022 outlook
