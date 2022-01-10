Sonendo estimates prelim Q4 revenue
Jan. 10, 2022 4:16 PM ETSonendo, Inc. (SONX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) expects to report revenue in the range of $9.7 to $9.9M for Q4; product revenue is expected to be in the range of $7.5 to $7.7M and software revenue is seen at $2.2M.
- For FY21, the company expects to report total revenue in the range of $33 to $33.2M reflecting growth of 41% to 42% from year ago period.
- "We believe our progress in expanding our commercial field team since the IPO has put us in a great position to execute our growth strategy in 2022 and make the GentleWave Procedure the standard of care for root canal therapy," CEO Bjarne Bergheim commented.