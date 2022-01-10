Natus Medical posts prelim. 2021 revenue ahead of consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 4:16 PM ETNatus Medical Incorporated (NTUS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued its preliminary 2021 fourth quarter and full year revenue that beat the Street forecasts
- For Q4 2021 and full year, Natus (NTUS), a provider of medical device solutions, projects ~$127.5M – $128.5M and $472.3M – $473.3M in revenue compared to the consensus at ~$125.8M and $471.0M, respectively.
- “We are pleased with the high single digit revenue growth delivered by our Natus Teammates in the fourth quarter despite supply chain constraints impacting the cost of logistics and components,” CEO Thomas J. Sullivan remarked.
- However, he flagged the potential impact on profits due to supply chain issues. “While we were able to overcome these challenges and respond to customer demand, the incremental supply chain costs limited incremental profitability,” Sullivan added.
- The analysts project Natus (NTUS) to report $0.44 and $1.15 per share earnings for Q4 and full year 2021.