F5 Networks adds Microsoft's Phillips to board
Jan. 10, 2022 4:20 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has added Microsoft's James Phillips to its board of directors.
- The move is effective Jan. 5, 2022.
- Phillips is currently president of the Digital Transformation Platform Group at Microsoft, where he guides more than 15,000 employees worldwide on product development, building and operating the company's business apps and services and the platforms holding them up.
- He joined Microsoft in 2012 as a strategy adviser to Satya Nadella, then not yet CEO.
- The move expands F5's board to 11 members, 10 of whom are independent.
- F5 shares gained 2.3% today following an upgrade from Evercore, with an eye toward a strong year for digital security.