Inari Medical up 9% after annual revenue snaps two-fold increase: Q4 Prelim

Jan. 10, 2022 4:21 PM ETInari Medical, Inc. (NARI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reports its fourth quarter preliminary revenue to range between $82.8-$83.3M (+71% at the midpoint of the range).
  • It compares to $73.13M of consensus mark for 4Q21.
  • For full-year, preliminary revenue is expected to be between $276.6-$277.1M, (+98% Y/Y), vs. consensus of $267.12M.
  • The company reports its treated patients at 7,700, an increase of 1,000 procedures or 15% from 6,700 procedures completed in Q3. Over 90% of overall procedures and sequential procedural growth came from non-COVID patients.
  • Ended 2021 with over 200 U.S. sales territories.
  • Stock is up 9% in after-hours trading.
  • Inari Medical takes a spot in Well Fargo's pick of healthcare high-quality small-caps for 2022
