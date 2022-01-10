Simply Good Foods Companies updates on warrant transaction with Conyers Park

Jan. 10, 2022 4:22 PM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) discloses that Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. exercised 6.7M private placement warrants that were set to expire in July of this year in order to acquire shares.
  • In accordance with the warrant agreement, Conyers Park elected to exercise the warrants on a cashless basis.
  • Conyers Park net receipt of shares through the warrant transaction was 4,830,761. The firm now owns a total of 13,766,778 shares.
  • SMPL's updated outstanding share count is 100,963,850, which does not include shares related to employee stock options and non-vested stock.
  • Shares of SMPL are down 0.45% in after-hours trading.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SMPL stepped up to Bullish on November 8.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.