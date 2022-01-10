Simply Good Foods Companies updates on warrant transaction with Conyers Park
Jan. 10, 2022 4:22 PM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) discloses that Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. exercised 6.7M private placement warrants that were set to expire in July of this year in order to acquire shares.
- In accordance with the warrant agreement, Conyers Park elected to exercise the warrants on a cashless basis.
- Conyers Park net receipt of shares through the warrant transaction was 4,830,761. The firm now owns a total of 13,766,778 shares.
- SMPL's updated outstanding share count is 100,963,850, which does not include shares related to employee stock options and non-vested stock.
- Shares of SMPL are down 0.45% in after-hours trading.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SMPL stepped up to Bullish on November 8.