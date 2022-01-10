Nasdaq U.S., European options volume slide in December
Jan. 10, 2022 4:24 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) U.S. equity options volume of 258M contracts in December declines from 301M in November, according to the company's monthly volume statistics.
- U.S. matched equity volume of 43.14M rises from 39.9M in November and 40.82M in the year-ago period.
- European options and futures volume of 5.8M in December also slips from 5.9M in the prior month.
- European fixed income of 2.6M contracts edges lower in December from 2.7M in the previous month.
