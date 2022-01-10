NETSTREIT slips on offering of 8M shares
Jan. 10, 2022 4:29 PM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) has launched a public offering of 8M shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares of common stock.
- The company plans to enter into forward sale agreements with affiliates of BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities with respect to the offering.
- It initially will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers.
- Net proceeds, if any, will be contributed to the firm's operating partnership in exchange for Class A limited partnership units in the partnership. The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- NTST -3.04% AH