NETSTREIT slips on offering of 8M shares

Jan. 10, 2022 4:29 PM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) has launched a public offering of 8M shares of its common stock.
  • Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares of common stock.
  • The company plans to enter into forward sale agreements with affiliates of BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities with respect to the offering.
  • It initially will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the forward purchasers.
  • Net proceeds, if any, will be contributed to the firm's operating partnership in exchange for Class A limited partnership units in the partnership. The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • NTST -3.04% AH
