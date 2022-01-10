Richard Clarida to step down from Federal Reserve Board two weeks early
Jan. 10, 2022 4:30 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida plans to resign from the central bank's Board of Governors on Jan. 14, 2022, before the end of his term on Jan. 31.
- The policymaker came under scrutiny in October for his 2020 securities trading activity, then last week he amended his financial disclosure to show he sold at least $1M of shares in a U.S. stock ETF in February 2020 then bought back a similar amount of shares in the same fund a few days later.
- That disclosure undermined the Fed's claim that the acquisition of fund shares reflected a planned "rebalancing" to move investments away from bonds and into stocks.
- In November, President Biden nominated Fed Governor Lael Brainard to succeed Clarida as vice chair.
- Since the information on trading activities of Fed officials were made public, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan have also resigned, though Rosengren said he was stepping down for health reasons.