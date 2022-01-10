Abercrombie & Fitch rallies after strong guidance update
Jan. 10, 2022 4:31 PM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) posts a guidance update as part of the retailer's appearance at the ICR Conference.
- A&F expects FY21 sales to be up in the range of 19% to 20% compared to 2020 and up 2% to 3% compared to 2019. Operating margin of 9% to 10% is also anticipated, in-line with a prior outlook.
- For Q4, A&F, anticipates sales up in the range of 4% to 6% compared to 2020 and flat to down 2% compared to 2019, Management points to ongoing U.S. and digital momentum. The prior outlook of up 3% to 5% to 2019 is said to be impacted by additional unexpected and uncontrollable inventory receipt delays and increased COVID-related impacts and restrictions.
- CEO update: "Strong response to our winter and holiday collections, including standout performance in jeans, dresses and sweaters, enabled us to maintain our planned promotional cadence, including reducing the depth of our promotions over the peak Black Friday/Cyber Monday period and throughout December... Looking ahead, we expect to minimize the gross margin impact of late deliveries by balancing promotional depth and utilizing pack-and-hold where appropriate."
- Shares of ANF are up 4.61% in after-hours trading.
- See all the consensus estimates on Abercrombie & Fitch.