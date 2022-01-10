Why did Zynga stock go up today? Take-Two acquires for $12.7B
Jan. 10, 2022
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares soared on Monday, gaining more than 40% after Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) said it would acquire the company for an enterprise value of $12.7 billion as the "Grand Theft Auto" maker looks to expand its mobile offerings.
- The deal values Zynga (ZNGA) at $9.86 per share, a 64% premium over the stock's closing price on Jan. 7. Take-Two (TTWO) said it expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter of it 2023 fiscal year. As part of the deal, Zynga shareholders will get $3.50 per share in cash and $6.36 in Take-Two (TTWO) common stock.
- The key to the acquisition is mobile gaming, which has been Zynga's (ZNGA) focus for years. The company is known for such titles as "CSR Racing," "Empires & Puzzles," and probably most of all, "Words with Friends," while Take-Two's (TTWO) mobile franchises include "Dragon City," "Monster Legends," and "WWE SuperCard." Take-Two (TTWO) is best-known for its console franchises, such as "Grand Theft Auto," "NBA 2K," "BioShock" and others.
- The deal has already been approved by the boards of both companies, though it is still subject to approval by shareholders of both companies.
- Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, who has a $12 price target on Zynga, said the deal is a "bargain" at the price Take-Two (TTWO) is paying. "It’s a very astute move by Take-Two, since Zynga is big and growing with excellent management," Pachter said. "Take-Two has a history of being a hands off manager, so Zynga should continue to do its thing and the combined companies should recognize pretty significant synergies."
- In an interview with CNBC, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick said Monday that the deal presents a "transformative" opportunity to drive further into mobile gaming. Zelnick added the acquisition would mean that 50% of its net bookings will come from mobile and free-play offerings, the fastest-growing segments of the gaming industry. "We think it's extraordinarily exciting," he said.
- Last month, Zynga (ZNGA) was named a top pick at MKM Partners, with the investment firm highlighting its game releases in 2022 and "attractive [free cash flow] story."