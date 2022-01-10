Why did Zynga stock go up today? Take-Two acquires for $12.7B

Jan. 10, 2022 4:39 PM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA), TTWOBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Zynga headquarters in San Francisco.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares soared on Monday, gaining more than 40% after Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) said it would acquire the company for an enterprise value of $12.7 billion as the "Grand Theft Auto" maker looks to expand its mobile offerings.
  • The deal values Zynga (ZNGA) at $9.86 per share, a 64% premium over the stock's closing price on Jan. 7. Take-Two (TTWO) said it expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter of it 2023 fiscal year. As part of the deal, Zynga shareholders will get $3.50 per share in cash and $6.36 in Take-Two (TTWO) common stock.
  • The key to the acquisition is mobile gaming, which has been Zynga's (ZNGA) focus for years. The company is known for such titles as "CSR Racing," "Empires & Puzzles," and probably most of all, "Words with Friends," while Take-Two's (TTWO) mobile franchises include "Dragon City," "Monster Legends," and "WWE SuperCard." Take-Two (TTWO) is best-known for its console franchises, such as "Grand Theft Auto," "NBA 2K," "BioShock" and others.
  • The deal has already been approved by the boards of both companies, though it is still subject to approval by shareholders of both companies.
  • Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, who has a $12 price target on Zynga, said the deal is a "bargain" at the price Take-Two (TTWO) is paying. "It’s a very astute move by Take-Two, since Zynga is big and growing with excellent management," Pachter said. "Take-Two has a history of being a hands off manager, so Zynga should continue to do its thing and the combined companies should recognize pretty significant synergies."
  • In an interview with CNBC, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick said Monday that the deal presents a "transformative" opportunity to drive further into mobile gaming. Zelnick added the acquisition would mean that 50% of its net bookings will come from mobile and free-play offerings, the fastest-growing segments of the gaming industry. "We think it's extraordinarily exciting," he said.
  • Last month, Zynga (ZNGA) was named a top pick at MKM Partners, with the investment firm highlighting its game releases in 2022 and "attractive [free cash flow] story."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.