Immunome shares tank 18% postmarket on FDA's clinical hold letter for COVID treatment
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares sink 18% in aftermarket trade after it said it received a clinical hold letter from the FDA for IMM-BCP-01, a three-antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.
The FDA requested further information related to the preparation and administration of IMM-BCP-01 at clinical sites.
IMNM has already initiated the requisite work and expects to provide the requested information quickly.
In the same letter, the FDA also provided guidance on the clinical protocol for IMM-BCP-01, including patient selection criteria.
“... we remain on track to report IMM-BCP-01’s activity against the Omicron variant in live virus testing by a third-party lab in Jan,” said Purnanand Sarma, CEO, Immunome.
This investigational work was funded by the U.S. Dept. of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency.