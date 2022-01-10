BioAtla collaborates with Bristol Myers Squibb for lead assets
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) has added ~3.1% in the post-market after the company announced a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to study its lead candidates BA3011 and BA3021 in combination with Bristol’s anti-PD1 therapy Opdivo (nivolumab).
- Accordingly, the two companies will jointly conduct the clinical studies for BA3011 and BA3021, each in combination with Opdvio. BioAtla (BCAB) will be the study sponsor responsible for the costs of running the trials, while Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) provides Opdivo clinical drug supply.
- BA3011 (CAB-AXL-ADC) and BA3021 (CAB-ROR2-ADC) are conditionally active biologic antibody-drug conjugates designed to target receptor tyrosine kinase AXL and ROR2, respectively.
- BioAtla (BCAB), a development-stage biotech focused on antibody-based therapeutics for cancer, went public in late 2020 for $189M in gross proceeds.