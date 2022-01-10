Duluth Holdings reports 6.4% revenue growth this holiday season

  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reports 6.4% growth in holiday season sales for the period of 9-week ended Jan. 2, 2022.
  • Net sales increased 6.4% to $224.3M compared to 2020 holiday period and increased 5.4% when compared to the same period in 2019.
  • Retail net sales decreased 4.5% to $79M compared to pre-pandemic level; however, up 37.8% when compared with the same period a year ago.
  • Direct net sales down 5.4% Y/Y to $145.3M; and up 11.7% compared to 2019.
  • Reaffirms FY 2021 Outlook: Net sales is expected to range between $700-$715M vs. consensus of $714.10M; Adjusted EBITDA to be between $73-$75M; EPS of $0.81-$0.86 vs. consensus of $0.85
  • Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, expected to be approximately $18M.
  • "Our Holiday Period results reflect strength in our product offering, marketing effectiveness and customer demand despite facing continued supply chain headwinds. Our Holiday Period sales growth of 6.4% was achieved with excellent gross margin performance and we are pleased to reaffirm our fiscal 2021 outlook," says President and CEO Sam Sato.
  • The company is set to present at ICR Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
