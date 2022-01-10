BARK picks internal candidate for CEO role, sees FQ3 prelim revenue growth at 33%
Jan. 10, 2022 4:41 PM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) announced that Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman will become CEO, effective immediately.
- The current CEO Manish Joneja, has informed the Board of his desire to resign in order to remain closer to his family in Seattle and will serve as an advisor to the company through April 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.
- The company estimates prelim FQ3 revenue to be at $140M (+33.1% Y/Y); this is compared to the earlier guidance of $137 to $139M.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue seen at $137.3M
- Through the first three quarters of FY22, BARK’s top-line has increased ~41.8% to $377.8M, compared to the same period in FY21.
- BARK plans to report its full FQ3 results in February 2022.