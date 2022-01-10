Rivian Automotive falls on report of COO departure
Jan. 10, 2022 4:41 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) trades lower after The Wall Street Journal reports that Chief Operating Officer Rod Copes left the company last month. The company says the resignation was planned for months. The departure came just as the electric vehicle maker was beginning to produce vehicles. Rivian (RIVN) ended up producing about 1,000 vehicles in 2021, which was below some early expectations.
- Shares of RIVN are down 4.06% in after-hours trading to $78.13 after falling 5.61% during the regular session. Rivian's IPO was priced at $78 per share and the high mark was $179.47. See the RIVN vs. S&P 500 chart.