Accolade surges on Q3 report; issues downside rev guidance for Q4
Jan. 10, 2022 4:42 PM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) has surged 14.05% in after-hours trading following its Q3 earnings report.
- The company generated Q3 EPS of $0.31 on revenues of $83.45M (+117.1% Y/Y).
- It also issued guidance for FQ4 ending February 28, 2022, expecting revenue in the range of $90M and $93M (consensus: $97.71M) and adj. EBITBA of -$4M and -$8M.
- For the fiscal year 2022, the company updated its guidance for FY22, expecting revenue between $306M and $309M (previously $303M and $307M; consensus: $306.34M) and adj. EBITDA between -$48M and -$52M (previously -$49M and -$54M).
- Furthermore, Accolade introduced prelim guidance for fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, expecting revenue growth of 25% over fiscal year 2022 and adj. EBITDA in a range of (11% to 12%) of revenue.