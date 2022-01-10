Open Lending signs 71 new accounts to risk management program in 2021

Jan. 10, 2022 4:45 PM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) signs 71 new accounts to the Lenders Protection program in 2021, 18 of which were signed since Oct. 1, 2021.
  • Lenders Protection, Open Lending's (LPRO) flagship product, is a risk management platform featuring default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime auto loans.
  • "The average size of our lenders signed in 2021 exceeded $1.2B in total assets, demonstrating the value proposition of our platform and our continued momentum as we head into 2022," said Open Lending Chief Revenue Officer Matt Roe.
  • Keep in mind that Seeking Alpha flags LPRO at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.
  • Previously, (July 23, 2021) Open Lending got downgraded to Neutral.
